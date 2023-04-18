After years of being a nobody, incoming Wellington Phoenix boss Giancarlo Italiano is ready to be a somebody.

Italiano, who never played at an elite level, has been confirmed as Phoenix coach for the next two A-League Men seasons, replacing the well-performed Ufuk Talay.

For the last three seasons the 40-year-old has been No.2 to Talay, who indicated last week that he wouldn't re-sign with the club and has ambitions to coach in Europe or Asia.

Talay will see out the current season before handing the reins over to Italiano.

"I'm definitely ready to be a somebody" Italiano said.

"I'm not someone that has played at a high level, or played in Europe - I don't have that advantage, because it does help.

"I've had to work really hard to get into this position.

"This is a significant moment in my life and I hope it will be a significant moment for the club."

Italiano, who is nicknamed "Chiefy", graduated to professional coaching after winning a Sunday league premiership.

"It was purely by accident," he said.

"The next year the coach didn't show up... we won the grand final and I realised I had a bit of a knack in terms of getting the best out of people."

His progress earned him a stint in the youth system at Sydney FC where he crossed paths with Steve Corica, Graham Arnold and Talay.

Italiano followed Talay to the New Zealand capital and has been a key part in the Phoenix's recruitment.

Talay's four-season tenure at the 'Nix has been defined by an ability to bring in players who have easily adapted to the ALM.

"It's been a continuation where we use the same process to identify players," Italiano said.

"I have that well established, and I'll just carry on with that moving forward."

Talay's side face Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday, when a win would guarantee them a top-six finish.

The outgoing coach has the best win rate of any manager in the club's history and is on course to guide them to a third-straight finals appearance.