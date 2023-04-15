Striker Adam Le Fondre says it would be "nothing short of a disgrace" if Sydney FC missed out on the A-League Men finals for a second consecutive season.

Steve Corica's men occupied the final spot inside the top six heading into this weekend's games, with three rounds of the regular season left.

The Sky Blues' finals destiny is in their hands given they host Perth on Sunday before meeting Brisbane and Newcastle.

All three of their remaining games are against sides below them on the table, although just four points separated bottom-placed Melbourne Victory and Sydney on a congested ladder prior to round 24.

"We've not had the greatest league form but ultimately Australia is all about the finals series," English forward Le Fondre said.

"I think it's important that we find our form now and make sure we secure finals football.

"Like I've alluded to in other press conferences it's probably nothing short of a disgrace for us as a playing group to not get there."

The Sky Blues have never missed out finals in consecutive campaigns.

Their hopes haven't been helped by the fact Spanish import Diego Caballo is set to miss the meeting with Perth due to a hamstring strain.

Joel King is likely to fill the void for Corica's side, who face a Glory outfit who have won just one of their last 21 games outside of WA.

Corica, whose Sydney side have just one win in their last six, has taken heart from Jack Rodwell's return to fitness.

The English defender missed large chunks of the season with injury but has finally managed to string a run of games together.

"He (Rodwell) is a great player and everyone knows that," Corica said.

"He's put a few games together which is great for us at the right time of the season.

"The last three games are important games for us and once we're in the finals, we want to give it a real crack.

"He helps in the back third defensively."