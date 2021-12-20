'Its a nightmare' PFA president attacks quarantining of A-League team

Last week, Perth Glory became the third A-League team with a positive COVID-19 result this season. A single positive return upon arrival in Queensland was enough to lead to a mandatory 14-day isolation for the team and staff under the state's strict anti-pandemic regulations.

Glory were scheduled to play Brisbane Roar this past weekend but the quarantine restrictions have led to that and their next match against Adelaide United being postponed. The squad is not scheduled to play again until January, just after their isolation is completed.

Other New South Wales and Victorian based A-League clubs with COVID-19 positive tests, Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets, Macarthur and Western United, were allowed to isolate only the positively affected individuals and even play their upcoming scheduled matches with their negatively tested players.

PFA president Alex Wilkinson spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about Perth's current situation, heavily criticizing their current situation:

“From a player welfare perspective, it’s really difficult for them to spend Christmas in quarantine.

"I can’t imagine it, having a family myself – it’s a nightmare really.

"I’m hoping there’s something that can be done that get them out of there."

Western Australian border restrictions meant that prior to this quarantine, Glory were already on a five game road trip away from Perth. Wellington Phoenix, likewise have been required to start their season away from home due to Kiwi travel restrictions to New Zealand.

“It’s just not fair the players who are effectively sacrificing the most to keep the league going, and they’re the ones that are paying the price being away from their families again, for longer periods and over the festive season," added Wilkinson.

"It’s not good enough. They’ve (Perth) spent the last two years on the road in hubs, in bubbles.

"Teams like them (Perth) and Wellington (Phoenix) need to be applauded for the sacrifice they made to keep the league going, to keep the integrity of the league.

"It's not fair they're the ones now paying the price. To be stuck in a hotel for 14 days over Christmas is just terrible."

Perth Glory CEO Tony Pignata stated last Friday that the club are in talks with both health authorities in Queensland and Western Australia to allow the team and staff to return to Perth to complete their Christmas quarantine. The has been no update if this will be permitted.

PLUS... Ange Postecoglou wins first trophy with Celtic FC Celtic FC beat Hibernian FC on Sunday to bring home the Scottish League Cup, the first trophy at Parkhead for former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou.

PLUS... A-League's Sturridge releases hilarious song 'Shot for me' from quarantine The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker posted his remixed song, which in part encourages people to get vaccinated, from quarantine with his A-League Perth Glory team.