Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he's not demanding answers from Harry Kane about his future despite the star striker being heavily linked to a move to German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has declared Kane is eager to join the Bundesliga champions and that transfer negotiations with Spurs are ongoing.

Kane has one season left on his Tottenham deal, and the 29-year-old has so far rebuffed the club's offer of a contract extension.

Postecoglou was appointed the English Premier League club's manager in early June, and his first major challenge is attempting to convince Kane to stay put.

In a positive sign, Kane joined Tottenham's squad for their trip to Australia, where they'll take on EPL rivals West Ham at Perth's Optus Stadium on Tuesday night.

Postecoglou has held recent talks with Kane, but the first-time EPL manager made it clear he wouldn't be rushing the England captain into a decision.

"I had a good chat with Harry," Postecoglou said on Monday.

"(It was) nothing earth shattering or defining, from what people are seeking.

"I sort of introduced myself and we spoke mainly about the club and where he thinks it's at and where he thinks we can improve things.

"Harry is the same as all the other players.

"It (their future) is not something I ask when they walk through the door - 'Have you got a ticket or not?'

"We're working hard as a group and some will be on for the whole journey and others won't.

"But a lot of that gets decided along the way. It's not something that I'm sitting down and demanding from people right at the outset."

Postecoglou, 57, says he has been focusing on the group as a whole rather than Kane's uncertain future.

"It's not a specific vision for one person. It's about the group," he said.

"Harry would be perfectly aligned in that. We want to see a successful team this year.

"So for me, it's about really focusing on everybody and making sure that we set the environment in the right way."

When asked if he had been concerned by Bayern's strong public statements about snaring Kane, Postecoglou replied: "Me personally, no. No one has spoken to me from Munich.

"There are a lot of people that know Harry better than me but he's not going to get fazed by anything.

"He's here and while he's here, he's totally committed to what we're doing and that's the way I've seen things.

"In terms of me, it has zero impact on me. If other people, other clubs, want to talk about our contracted players, that's more of an issue for them than us."