Easter Road’s resident Socceroos both made the trip north to Aberdeen in search of a club record 11th away win, but the ‘granite city’ has proved a difficult place to visit for the Hibees in recent years.

The Dons needed a win to keep their hopes of overtaking the visitors alive, and put up a real fight, but Jackson Irvine once again proved pivotal for Jack Ross’ men as he set up the only goal of the game.

With four minutes of the first half remaining, young fullback Josh Doig found himself on the end of a long diagonal pass from Darren McGregor. The breakout star nodded the ball down in to the path of Irvine, who flicked it on for Christian Doidge, allowing the Welshman to unleash a devastating half-volley past Gary Woods from 20 yards out.

With third place tied up, the pressure is now off as they welcome Celtic to the capital for the final game of the Premiership season on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Hibs manager Jack Ross said: "You saw by the reaction of the players and staff how much it meant to us.

"It's been the driver from day one and it was a realistic ambition but also a big one. It's been 15 years since we finished in that position.

"We asked the group to be honest and they felt they could finish third. I thought that was a big target but achievable and they've shown brilliant resilience and character to do that.

"It's been a brilliant season and it'll be outstanding if they can win the cup final as well."

"It's a bonus that we've secured third and Saturday has no significance on league position so we will use the squad and everything now is about being successful on May 22. It'll be good reward for some of the players who haven't played many minutes lately."

The result ensures that Hibs are guaranteed a place in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, but a victory in the Scottish Cup final would see the Edinburgh side enter the Europa League instead.

The cup clash against St Johnstone could be Irvine's last hurrah as a Hibs player, with his short term contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Talks between the two parties have been put on hold until after the final.