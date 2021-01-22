The striker said the decision is what is best for his family and football.



“It’s been a difficult six months with my missus due on 11 February and the way the world is at the minute, it’s not as if I can just hop on a plane and head home, then hop back,” said Cox.



“It’s been a decision that I have not taken lightly, I had to talk to numerous people and we’ve decided that I’m going to stay which is good news for me in terms of football but I’m going to miss the birth of my first child.



“The club have been great so far and we’re looking to get her out here as quick as possible.



“The closer the season got to starting, the closer the baby got to coming, so I’m doing what is best for football as well as what is best for my family.



“So hopefully this decision for myself allows everyone to be on the same page so we can go from here and get moving in the right direction.”



Western Sydney Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas praised Cox’s commitment to the club.



“It is fantastic news that Simon has decided to stay. Certainly a difficult decision for Simon and his family, but it just goes to show Simon’s commitment to the Western Sydney Wanderers cause and is indicative of the strength and camaraderie in our group,” said Tsatsimas.



“We look forward to Simon playing a pivotal role as we progress through this season but also wish him and his family all the very best with the impending birth.”