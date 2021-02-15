The free scoring Brazilian will front the crowd at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium for the first time, after returning to Sydney FC in December.

The striker scored during an in-house friendly match this weekend which finished 3-1, with further goals from Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic, and Jordi Swibel.

“It has been a long wait but I feel fit and ready, and I can’t wait to get going again in front of these fantastic supporters,” said the record breaking frontman.

“Since leaving Australia in 2018, I have never forgotten the fans here and how they’ve always backed our club, and it will be a pleasure to play in front of them once more.

“We’ve got some good young strikers here and there’s a big competition for places so I think I will enjoy playing in the Sky Blue shirt again.”

Bobô is the A-League’s most prolific striker, scoring 52 goals in 71 appearances, including holding the record for the most goals in a season with 27 goal in 27 matches during the 2017/18 season.

The Roar arrive undefeated in their last five games, having scored 13 goals in four of those matches, with the league’s leading goalscorer Dylan Wenzel-Halls notching five of those, so fans could expect a goals fest.

Head Coach Steve Corica says it will be the perfect chance for Sydney FC supporters to welcome back the Brazilian.

“It will be our first Saturday night home game at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah this season, so it will be an ideal opportunity for the fans to come out and welcome Bobô back officially,” said coach Steve Corica.

“We are looking forward to getting back to playing again having missed out this week due to the postponed matches, so I’m sure many people, like me, are excited to see the boys in action again.”