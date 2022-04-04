Still just 17, Rawlins featured in The Guardian newspaper’s best young talents of world football list of 2021, along with Adelaide’s Mohamed Toure.

RAWLINS ON BRINK OF DUTCH DEAL

Perth youngster Joshua Rawlins looks set to head to Europe next season, with a Dutch club making a lucrative offer.

Glory owner Tony Sage confirmed that a deal is in the works for the gifted defender.

Sage hopes to recoup $1.5 million from the sale of ex-Joey and fellow defender Aaron Calver, who has signed for a Korean club.

His continued evolution in a struggling Glory side this season, in a number of defensive roles, has opened the door to Europe.

Glory owner Tony Sage confirmed the academy product is on the brink of departing, adding that Glory would receive a transfer fee.

“You don’t stop anybody going … it’s a call that he’s likely to make but hasn’t made quite yet,” Sage told FTBL.

“No contracts have been signed but it’s a good offer and the club gets decently compensated. But there are still lots of things that need to be done.

“We’ve put up an enticing offer (for him to stay) … one of the best in the country for a 17-year-old.

“But we won’t stop him - your dreams are your dreams and he has a decision to make and we wish him if he decides to go and it would be fantastic if he decides to stay.

“It’s all in his head at the moment - he’s got to sit down with his parents. He’s a very good family guy. He might want to stay another year, who knows?”

Sage expects to bag a tidy sum from Rawlins’ likely exit and that of fellow defender Aaron Calver to a club in South Korea.

“We’ve lost $6.5 million in the last 18 months and hopefully we’ll get $1.5 million back once those two deals are inked,” he added.

Ostensibly a right-back, Rawlins - who turns 18 on April 23 - is renowned for his versatility, composure and maturity beyond his years.

He’s made 14 A-League Men appearances this season and was the youngest player to start in Australia’s top flight in 2020-2021, aged just 16 years and 272 days.

Rawlins was also the youngest to pull on the shirt in 2020’s relaunched AFC Champions League, making his debut against Shanghai Shenhua, his first of four group stage appearances.