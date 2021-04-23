Victoria's new A-League kings are taking no satisfaction out of Melbourne Victory's dire plight but know the club's fans certainly will be.

Melbourne City sit top of the table at the same time their bitter rivals are languishing at the bottom, having just sacked coach Grant Brebner.

The final straw in Brebner's tenure came after City demolished Victory 7-0 last Saturday night, to go with a 6-0 derby smashing last month.

City are well placed in their bid for a breakthrough championship, having fallen just short in their maiden grand final appearance last season.

Skipper Scott Jamieson said City had not "lost any sleep" over the four-time champion's predicament and refused to get carried away with record-breaking wins.

"I think it's more for the fans and for them to really enjoy it and rub it into Victory people," Jamieson told AAP.

"For us, they're always massive games; derby games are different. It means so much to the fans.

"We've always been looked upon as their fans like little brother and results like that can give some fans some brownie points."

City have an opportunity to go closer to securing their first Premier's Plate when they face Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bulls, the league's newest team, have grabbed just one point from their past three games to sit precariously inside the top-six.

City blitzed the previous encounter against Macarthur, winning 3-0 in round 12 at AAMI Park.

"They're a very seasoned, smart team and on their home turf this time which they might change their approach a bit," Jamieson said.

"It's our first time playing there so it's going to be new, but exciting."

In Saturday's other game, Central Coast will be looking to get back on track after losing to 1-0 to Western United last Saturday.

The Mariners were tracking towards unlikely premiership before City's resurgence.

Central Coast host reigning champions Sydney FC in a blockbuster match, with the Sky Blues to be buoyed by news of star striker Adam Le Fondre's return to the club.

The Englishman will spend 14 days in isolation before re-joining the Sky Blues, who hold fourth spot.