Interim coach Carlos Salvachua has taken a cautious approach with his January signing, opting to leave Rojas on the bench in his four appearances across the A-League and Asian Champions League.

"He's ready to start," Salvachua said on Friday.

"It's good news for us, for the fans, for everybody that he's ready."

Victory have been ravaged by injury this year with Robbie Kruse sustaining multiple hamstring setbacks and recruit Tim Hoogland (calf and knee) missing most of the season, meaning they were reluctant to risk Rojas too early.

"Of course we have to be careful with him - we cannot miss more players during the year," Salvachua said.

"And Marco especially - he's the last arrival - and now I think after three or four weeks with us, now he's ready to start."

Victory returned to Melbourne on Thursday from Tuesday's ACL loss in Seoul and Salvachua expected to have a better sense of his squad's fitness after Friday's training session.

Veteran Leigh Broxham has recovered well from a calf injury and will travel with the squad - and if fit, is set to start.

Hoogland and Danish midfielder Jakob Poulsen were not in Victory's ACL squad and are likely to feature on Saturday.

Meanwhile young midfielder Jay Barnett, who suffered a leg injury against FC Seoul, had scans on Thursday and will have more tests on Friday.

"In the first moment the doctor was thinking it was a serious injury but now we have to wait," Salvachua said.