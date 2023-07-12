Fancy Italian, French, English and Scottish football? beIN SPORTS have just slashed their streaming prices
beIN SPORTS, the massive football and tennis live-streaming platform, has announced a substantial price reduction for its monthly and annual subscriptions. Effective 1 July, they're offering a 25% reduction on the standard monthly price, now priced at just $14.99 per month compared to the previous rate of $19.99.
As a limited-time offer, beIN SPORTS will offer an even bigger discount of 28% on its annual plan. For just $129.99, fans can secure a 12-month subscription, down from the original price of $179.99. That special promotion is valid until 19 August 2023.
beIN SPORTS recently parted ways with a long-standing 7-year partnership with Foxtel and Kayo. The beIN SPORTS CONNECT OTT platform now offers a wide array of live and on-demand football content, including the Serie A, Ligue 1, English Football League, SPFL, and more. Fans can catch thrilling tennis and rugby events, encompassing the ATP, WTA tours, and European Rugby Union in Australia.
John Armitage, Director of beIN SPORTS Australia and New Zealand, said, "While many subscription services are increasing prices, beIN SPORTS remains dedicated to providing fans unrivalled access to their favourite content. We, at beIN SPORTS, are passionate sports fans ourselves. So with this price change, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to offering customers the best possible sports viewing experience at the best possible value.”
The new pricing for beIN SPORTS CONNECT will take effect on 1 July 2023. Check out the full offer for yourself here.