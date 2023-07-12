John Armitage, Director of beIN SPORTS Australia and New Zealand, said, "While many subscription services are increasing prices, beIN SPORTS remains dedicated to providing fans unrivalled access to their favourite content. We, at beIN SPORTS, are passionate sports fans ourselves. So with this price change, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to offering customers the best possible sports viewing experience at the best possible value.”

The new pricing for beIN SPORTS CONNECT will take effect on 1 July 2023. Check out the full offer for yourself here.