Ironically, Australia’s new incumbent right-back Nathaniel Atkinson plays for arch-rivals Hearts - and the Edinburgh antagonists face-off in week two of the new Scottish Premiership season in what could be an acid test for pair.

MILLER ON THE MARCH FOR HIBS

Ambitious Olyroos defender Lewis Miller is on the fast-track to grab a Socceroos World Cup spot.

The emerging right-back is already on Graham Arnold's radar as he begins life in the Scottish Premiership with Hibernian.

Miller has already made three League Cup appearances for his new club and is winning instant admirers.

Arnold will be keeping tabs, with his UK-based eyes and ears on the ground Rene Meulensteen very possibly at Easter Road in person for the August 7 capital clash.

Meantime Miller, 21, is looking to build on his two starts and one substitute appearances so far in the League Cup for Lee Johnson’s side by wrestling a regular starting spot from last season’s club player of the year, Chris Cadden.

The Olyroos flier - an imposing synthesis of finessed footwork and raw power down the right - is embracing the quest for both club and country.

“I’m giving it 110 per cent in training and getting some starts here and there,” Miller told FTBL after Hibs were beaten on penalties overnight by Greenock Morton after their League Cup Group D tie had finished 1-1.

“I came here with the drive and hunger to build my career at club level and to try and break through with the Socceroos.

“I’ve been watching Nat (Atkinson) in the World Cup qualifiers and, to be fair, he did really well against some tricky customers.

“But I’ll be fighting for that spot - that’s my next goal. Getting a place in that World Cup squad is where I want to be.

“We’re playing Hearts in the second round, and that’s the biggest rivalry in the league after Celtic-Rangers. It'll be a huge atmosphere.”

Former Central Coast Mariner Miller arrived in camp in Portugal with Hibernian last month after being sold on by Macarthur FC, with whom he’d signed a pre-contract.

He is one of a battalion of Aussies landing north of the border, joining the likes of Aaron Mooy at Celtic, Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles at Hearts, Dylan McGowan at Kilmarnock, Phillip Cancar at Livingston, St Mirren duo Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain and Mark Birighitti at Dundee United.

“You need a bit of time to gel at a new club,” he added. “But we’re building a bit of a connection now and the best is yet to come.

“It’s between myself and Chris (Cadden) for the starting right-back role and obviously I back myself with my size, pace and agility but he’s got over a 100 league games under his belt and a lot of experience.

Interestingly, both started against Greenock with Miller on the right and Cadden at left-back.

“We’re playing Norwich in pre-season on Sunday and I think I’m heading in the right direction and will be going places soon enough,” said Miller.

“It’s physically more demanding over here - if you take that extra touch you’re going to get clouted. You need to be sharp with your feet and sharp mentally as well.

“You need to see things before they actually happen. Being at a club like this, and in a better league at the age I'm at gives me a great platform to learn and a lot of exposure.

“Once I get things down pat then there’s nobody stopping me. When you first come here it’s probably a bit of a shock but if you can do well there’s a major pathway to maybe one day getting a bigger move to a place like England when you’re a bit older and at the top of your game.”

Hibs – former home of Socceroos Martin Boyle and Jamie Maclaren – finished eighth last season in a year of frustration.

Johnson was relentless in his pursuit of Miller, convincing him to opt for Hibs over three other European clubs.

“I thought this would the best place to come and I think the league here suits my style,” added Miller, who began life as a centre-back in his formative years with the Mariners.

“The fight for places was always going to be tough. It has to be, otherwise you just walk into the team every week and lose the drive and hunger to get better.”

