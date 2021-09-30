Sydneysider Gasking moved to Portugal last year to link up with Os Axadrezados.

But the 16-year-old's dream switch hit a snag after Covid-19 hit the European country and it went into lockdown for several months. Gasking was also forced to wait months for his FIFA clearance to go through.



However, now the young forward has signed a pro deal with Boavista and could make his official debut for the side's Juvenil team this weekend against Academico Viseu.

"The delay was quite a while, between Covid and FIFA, it almost seemed like it was never going through," Gasking told FTBL.

"About a week out from my birthday the country went into full lockdown with no training for maybe four months. So it was definitely tough to say the least.

"But now I've got the go ahead hopefully to make my debut this weekend and we face Porto in three weeks. I'm hoping for a breakout season and to set things up nicely for the next."

Gasking hails from the Sutherland Shire and played his junior football for the Sutherland Sharks and Sydney Olympic.

The striker or winger originally caught the eye in Portugal in 2018 when he visited with his family on holiday.

Boavista invited the teenager to return and now the forward has signed officially with the Premira Liga outfit.

This year Gasking had been unable to play in competitive matches, with training for several months conduced on Zoom at home.

But now the Aussie is set to make his mark in the European country. Gaskin is one of a number of young Antipodeans heading to Portugal, which include Ashvin Prabakrishnan, Presley Ortiz, Aydan Hammond, Ryan Teague and Tristan Hammond.

"There's definitely a few coming over now," he said.

"It's understandable to see why, football is just on another level here."

Gasking believes the long wait to get back on the pitch in competitive fixtures has made him more determined to achieve his goals in the land of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Rui Costa.

"It definitely has for sure," he admitted.

"It's taught me so many things you can't really learn without experiencing. It's definitely a big chance in life and the language [living in Portugal], but I'm adapting really well to the challenge."