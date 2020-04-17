The Hull City midfielder has not played a game for nearly six weeks, with the UK locked down for close to a month.

Irvine says he was unprepared for the season to be shut down.

"As a footballer that is used to a day-to-day routine and structure, it is tough but I’m doing alright in what can only be described as bizarre times," the Socceroo told the club website.

"It’s so bizarre to have a total break from football. To not even be able to watch live games on TV is so strange. Even during the summer breaks, there is usually one international tournament going on somewhere that you can watch.

"It always feels as though football never really leaves your life, but this has been a really strange time in that sense. It’s gone from everything to nothing. Obviously, I’m missing it all massively, more so because of that fact that we weren’t prepared for it.

"You can prepare for your summer break during the close season when you kind of want that time to switch off, but for it to happen in the middle of a season when you’re still in full training mode is really strange. It just feels as though the rug got pulled from underneath us.

“Being away from the changing room environment is a big thing as well. When you’re not going into your workplace on a daily basis, you do miss that aspect of it as well.

"You do miss the banter that flies around because being in a football dressing room is a very unique working environment. We spend an awful lot of time together and to not have that on a day-to-day basis right now is very strange.

"It’s such an enjoyable place to work and this time away from it all makes you so grateful for what you have. We’ve set up some group calls between us all every few days to keep everyone in contact with each other, which has been really good.

"Now with the power of social media and technology, you never feel like you’re too far away from anybody. That has been great for myself in particular with my family being back in Australia.

"But I’m sure the dressing room will be a very lively place the day we do return – I’m certain of that.”