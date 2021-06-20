Milligan did all he could on the night, especially in the final 30 minutes when he tirelessly pressed higher up the pitch to force a Macarthur comeback.

But Melbourne City's deserving win put an end to one of the finest careers in Soccceroos and A-League history. Milligan is one of only two Socceroos to make four World Cups, despite unusually playing the majority of his career in the A-League.

Milicic has worked with Milligan for much of his career as Socceroos assistant and now as Macarthur's coach and will continue to do so, with Milligan taking on a coaching role at the club under him next season.

He gave some interesting insights into Milligan's career:

"I'm really honoured that Millsy decided to come to us. He's got that dressing room on remote control, honestly," Milicic said.

"That's why I was so determined to bring him and I thank the owners for supporting me in that decision because when you start a club in these difficult conditions around the world you know that Mark Milligan can accelerate your process. 

"To have him working closely with me next season. He comes into the office already and he has some really valid points. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to seeing how he grows as a coach. 

"For me to say where he sits now wouldn't do justice and I don't want to disrespect him. What he does, so many people don't see that.

"I'll never forget in 2019 in Montpellier with the Matildas in Brazil he came to the game and had dinner with the girls. He's a champion of the code in this country. 

"It's sad it ended for him the way it did but at the same time we've gained a fantastic person in our football department."

