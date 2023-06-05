The Antipodean connection in this evolving tale of Postecoglou’s ascent to the Premier League is not just about the treble-winning Celtic coach.

Peel away the layers and the back story of Postecoglou’s imminent unveiling reveals the deeds of two behind the scenes compatriots, without whom none of this might be happening.

Enter Perth-born, London-based super agent Frank Trimboli, a longtime confidant of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, and coincidentally the man who represents Postecoglou.

Add the recent appointment of former Melbourne City CEO Scott Munn as Levy’s new Chief Football Officer, and the pathway for Postecoglou to parachute out of Parkhead into the Tottenham job came fully paved.

Just two days after completing the treble with a 3-1 Scottish Cup final win over Inverness, the Daily Mail reports that Postecoglou has informed Celtic he wants to take up Tottenham’s offer, confirming the rumours which have been circulating for weeks.

No sooner had Antonio Conte parted company with Spurs in a fit of pique back in March, there were sages - like ex-Spurs coach Harry Redknapp - telling those who cared to listen that Postecoglou would be a perfect fit to fill the void.

Not just another sacrificial lamb but a coach fully equipped to tame the deeply-ingrained Tottenham toxicity and provide the best chance of ending a 13-year trophy drought.

At the very least, the pro-Postecoglou lobby contends he will reprise the swashbuckling attacking ethos which made Mauricio Pochettino so beloved of supporters during his five-year reign at the Old White Hart Lane.

Stale, starchy and risk averse didn’t work under either Jose Mourinho or Conte, and Spurs fans are craving a change of direction.

To those in the know, it was obvious once Postecoglou began hoovering up trophies in Scotland that Trimboli - the man who brokered the deals which him to Yokohama F. Marinos and then to the Hoops - would have the EPL earmarked as the 57-year-old’s next logical step.

Trimboli’s agency, CAA Base, represents Tottenham’s Richarlison and Hueng Min Son, as well as ex-Spurs stars Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Deli Ali.

Trimboli has long had Levy’s ear and is believed to have been influential in the appointment of Munn, whose most recent post was CEO of City Football Group China - the same CFG which owns Melbourne City and has a share in Yokohama F. Marinos.

Munn has a long standing connection with Postecoglou stretching back to the A-League but doesn’t begin his official duties until July 1.

However, he will certainly have been liaising with Levy over the prospect of Postecoglou reviving a club which has become more a punch-line than a football power during the past two decades.

First order of business for Postecoglou would be tackling the thorny issue of Harry Kane in the face of intense interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Whether the England skipper stays or goes with a year left on his contract will ultimately, of course, be down to Levy, with Postecoglou preying the club keep their prize asset as he looks to repeat the formula which turned Celtic Park into an amphitheatre of 'Ange adoration' during his two years in Glasgow.

Poetically, Postecoglou's reign could begin on home soil in July where Spurs are due to face off against London rivals West Ham in a pre-season friendly at Perth's Optus Oval.