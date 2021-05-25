The K-League and Korean players union is under fire from FIFPro, players and other governing bodies over their decision to force players to leave their clubs if stronger financial terms are offered.

Davidson, who was a key figure in Australia's 2015 Asian Cup win but has struggled for game-time at K-League side Ulsan Hyundai, said the decision was baffling.

“I''ve never heard of it elsewhere — a player not being able to decide where his future is — and I''ve been in football for a long time,” Jason Davidson, an Australian who plays for K-League club Ulsan Horangi, told the Associated Press.

“The K-League should be aligned with everywhere around the world. It is a basic rule in any workplace that you can decide where you work and where you live.”

Davidson is widely expected to leave Ulsan at the end of this season, after making a handful of appearances in his two year spell. The 29-year-old has missed out on previous Socceroos camps leading into the 2022 World Cup.

He stressed the important role of the Australian PFA in protecting his interests so far throughout his career, and wished for a similar system in Korea.

“The Australia PFA have helped me throughout my career and in England, it was world-class,” the former West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town defender said.

“I''d love to see Korean players have that kind of support. As a player, your career is performance-based and you don''t need these extra stresses.”