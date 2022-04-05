Veteran recruit Ryan James was unaware of a tussle between his teammates until his brother showed him footage two weeks later, but denies the NRL club has a poor culture.

The Broncos started the NRL season with two wins but have since struggled in losses to North Queensland and the Warriors.

Those losses followed an off-field altercation between five-eighth Albert Kelly and star prop Payne Haas, the pair now awaiting their fate after interviews with the league's integrity unit on Monday.

Haas can be heard calling Kelly a f****** c***, while also holding his hand to his throat and appearing to deliver a left-handed blow to Kelly's head.

The NSW Origin prop, who according to the club had not been drinking, also appears to shove the playmaker's face with his right hand.

Veteran recruit James, a former Gold Coast captain, said he didn't know of their clash until it was shared on social media on Sunday, more than two weeks after the incident in Sydney.

"No, I actually don't (think it's contributed to their two-game losing streak)," James said.

"The first time it came out was when it came out on someone's twitter feed.

"It was something little blown out of proportion ... my brother actually sent it to me in the morning, I didn't even know about it.

"Hug and make up and they've done that."

James was recruited alongside Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell as experienced figures to lead a youthful squad.

"I have only been here for four-odd months and what I've experienced has been good," he said.

"We needed a couple of older heads around the group and we're working on it every day.

"We can only do so much as an older group ... we need everyone to buy in and be part of the culture.

"If everyone had their time back they'd handle things differently ... they know what they've done has put a bad name on what the club's been building."

Kelly (foot) will miss up to four months while Haas could face internal or NRL penalties for his latest off-field indiscretion.

James said they were capable of bouncing back against the Sydney Roosters on Friday regardless.

"We haven't been working hard on our effort plays," James said.

"The first few weeks, a lot of kick pressures, run the man off the ball, and we've gone away from it."

Billy Walters looks set to return to the starting side for the injured Kelly, while Cory Paix could also feature after sharing the hooking duties with Jake Turpin on Tuesday.