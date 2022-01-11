Adelaide United captain Stefan Mauk has confirmed he's closing in on a move to Japan as the Reds prepare to lose another key player following Ben Halloran's exit.

Winger Halloran's move to South Korean top-flight club FC Seoul was confirmed on Monday and now it looks like Mauk is poised to join the Socceroo in the departure lounge at Coopers Stadium.

"This weekend I'm preparing for the Melbourne City game but there are obviously some talks that are going on for a couple of months with a Japanese team," Mauk told the Official A-Leagues Podcast.

"Hopefully that gets over the line with a few last-minute issues. Whatever happens, will happen.

"As a footballer you always have things going on in the background.

"This has been the happiest I've been in my career, so it's a really tough decision and it's something that wasn't made in a matter of days, it's been a long-time coming."

Mauk joined the Reds in 2020 from Brisbane Roar and has made 56 appearances for the club.

The move would be Mauk's second time overseas in his career after an ill-fated stint at Dutch club NEC Nijmegen in 2016-17 where he made just three appearances before returning to Australia.

"Japan is probably the best country in Asia to go to football wise," he said.

"When the opportunity came up, they're all technically good players and I think the way I play can suit and compliment the style over there."