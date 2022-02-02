Goals from Liverpool's Takumi Minamino and Genk's Junya Ito have earned Japan a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Saitama in their top-of-the table World Cup qualifying clash. 

The victory brought Japan within a point of Saudi Arabia in Asian qualifying group B, and four clear of Australia who have a game in hand.

The top two qualify automatically for this year's World Cup finals while the third-placed team enters a play-off series

The Socceroos play later Tuesday, in Oman, who are a distant fourth.

After that match each team will have two ties left with Australia hosting Japan then visiting Saudi Arabia, both games in March. Japan also play Vietnam and Saudi Arabia play China.

Minamino scored after 31 minutes converting a pass from Ito. Five minutes after the break Ito scored himself from the edge of the area.

COVID-free Sturridge not ready for A-League return

A-League's Perth Glory will take a careful approach with Daniel Sturridge over the coming weeks after the former England international was struck hard by COVID-19.

Socceroos star got Arnold green light for big money Saudi switch

Socceroos winger Martin Boyle has revealed he sought the backing of Australia coach Graham Arnold before completing his lucrative switch from Hibernian to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Faisaly.

