Jason Cummings says he's still not had any contact from Socceroos coach Graham Arnold ahead of crunch World Cup qualifiers for Australia next month.

The Socceroo continue their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup next month.

The Australians will play the UAE in their first qualifier after a friendly with Jordan.

Should they win against the UAE they will go on to play a second qualifier against Peru.

Cummings, who joined the Central Coast Mariners midway through the A-League Men season, has regularly stated his ambition to represent Australia.

The Mariners forward has taken to the competition with ease, earning selection in the A-Leagues All Stars side that will face Barcelona at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Wednesday.

Arnold, however, has consistently chosen to overlook the Scottish-born striker and Cummings was not selected for qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia in March.

A defeat to the Japanese meant Australia have now been sent on an unenviable play-off route where they will have to beat the UAE and Peru in one-off games in Qatar next month to ensure their passage to the World Cup later this year.

CONFIRMED: Our play-off path to the @FIFAWorldCup has been locked in 🔒



- Single-leg encounters

- Neutral territory

- A win over UAE would see us face Peru in an Intercontinental Play-off

- Single-leg encounters

- Neutral territory

- A win over UAE would see us face Peru in an Intercontinental Play-off

- The winner advances to this year's tournament, starting in November

Football Australia is expected to name a squad for June's qualifiers later this week, but it looks unlikely that Cummings will be included.

"I've not spoken to him (Arnold) at all," Cummings told the Australian Associated Press.

"If it happens I'd be buzzing obviously.

"I've given my everything for the Mariners ever since I came over here so if it comes along I'd be over the moon.

"I feel like I have embraced the competition and I've really enjoyed my time at the club."

Cummings has scored 10 goals in 21 games since arriving at the Mariners and his ability to hold the ball, draw a foul and bring others into play would no doubt be an asset for Australia.

Arnold has opted to use Mitchell Duke as his preferred striker but across group games with automatic qualifiers Japan and Saudi Arabia, Australia's only goal has come by way of a set piece.

Cummings said he felt he was in a rich vein of form with the Mariners and could make a difference.

"The last 10 games or so I think I had eight goals or something," he said.

"I'm a striker who is always going to score goals, I've done that my whole career and hopefully I could add some goals for them.

"At the end of the day, it's not me who picks the team. If I did then obviously I'd pick myself."

