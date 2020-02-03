Western Sydney will go into Saturday night's derby with renewed confidence after a 3-1 win against Central Coast under caretaker coach Jean Paul de Marigny in round 17.

It was a first-up win for the Wanderers after the club axed German manager Markus Babbel a fortnight ago, an encouraging result from a change in mindset ushered in by de Marigny.

However, the positivity will be tested at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium when the Wanderers take on arch rivals Sydney FC, who are 13 points clear at the top of the A-League table.

Following Sunday's win against the Mariners, de Marigny said he needs to see consistency with their new tactics against the Sky Blue.

"We want to be playing proactive football," he said.

"We want to be possession based when we need to, we need to manage the game when we want to and obviously penetration is very important for us because that's where you're going to get your rewards from in terms of scoring goals.

"That's the way we want to play and without the ball we want to be really aggressive."

Sunday's win moved the Wanderers into eighth position on the ladder, four points off the top six.

The Sydney derby is the second of three to be played in round 18 with Melbourne City to host Melbourne Victory on Friday night, and Newcastle to host the Mariners on Sunday.

Elsewhere in round 17, Sydney FC claimed an ugly win over Brisbane Roar on Friday night and are now undefeated from their last 12 games to extend their 13-point lead at the top of the ladder.

The Roar were brave in their performance against the A-League champions, only conceding with a contentious penalty despite having just 10 men on the field for the majority of the second half.

It was the first loss in six rounds for Robbie Fowler's men.

Adelaide United have now won their last two games after a convincing 3-1 victory over the second-placed Melbourne City.

Adelaide scored all three of their goals in the first half, including a brace for Ben Halloran.

Newcastle and Western United had a frustrating 0-0 draw at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night, with the Jets taking a remarkable 27 shots to the visitors' four, and still failing to produce a goal.

In the other game, a late header from Nick D'Agostino in his starting debut for Perth salvaged a 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory.