The Socceroo great finished up as a player at Villa at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

According to The Birmingham Mail, Jedinak has now been working at the Premier League club's academy.

It is believed the 35-year-old is helping coach Villa's Under-18s.

Jedinak joined Dean Smith's side in 2016 from Crystal Palace.

He made 70 first-team appearances for Villa, and earned 79 caps for Australia, before hanging up his boots.