Mile Jedinak has taken up a role coaching at Aston Villa's academy.
The Socceroo great finished up as a player at Villa at the end of the 2018/2019 season.
According to The Birmingham Mail, Jedinak has now been working at the Premier League club's academy.
It is believed the 35-year-old is helping coach Villa's Under-18s.
Jedinak joined Dean Smith's side in 2016 from Crystal Palace.
He made 70 first-team appearances for Villa, and earned 79 caps for Australia, before hanging up his boots.
