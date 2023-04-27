The midfielder was “surprised and frustrated” after being mystifyingly dismissed early in the second half of the weekend's Scottish Premiership clash, despite clearly winning the ball in a tangle with Connor McLennan.

Referee Craig Napier’s mysterious call, and the failure of VAR to intervene, sparked widespread condemnation across the competition, not least from Hibs coach Lee Johnson, who described it as a “horrendous decision”.

An independent panel convened by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) downgraded the red card to a yellow for a “reckless” challenge, meaning Jeggo is free to face St Mirren in this Saturday's split round clash.

A relieved and vindicated Jeggo said after the verdict: "At first I was surprised then frustrated by the red card because it was a massive game for us (it finished 1-1).

“We didn’t know which way the appeal would go but I was buzzing when I heard the news.

“It was one of those ones where I got to the ball first. I saw him coming in and I tried to get out the way.

“When I got red carded I was thinking ‘what’s going on here?’ I looked to the bench and they’d seen it back and told me it would get overturned by VAR.

“But it was upheld I was like, ‘what?’ I wondered if looked a lot worse than I thought it was.

“But after seeing the video back I was like ‘I can’t believe the decision’. I’m just happy it got overturned and I won’t now miss two games.

“We’re still going for Europe and I want to a part of that push.”

Jeggo has never received a straight red in his career, his only two dismissals coming for double yellows during his four-year stint in Austria.

“Most players recognise when anybody goes in a little bit over the top and that definitely wasn’t the case and never has been the case with me," he said.

“I’m glad we didn’t lose on Saturday - that would have made it far worse.

“The club were always confident of winning the appeal, and I can now look forward to playing St Mirren (against fellow Socceroos Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain).

“I’m really enjoying my timehere and have a real affinity for the club, and just want to see us do well.”