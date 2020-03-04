The Sky Blues seemed headed for a much-needed AFC Champions League victory after Adam Le Fondre converted a contentiously-awarded second-half penalty at Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors finally got reward for a strong second half when Han Kyowon pushed home the rebound with just a minute remaining after Murilo's strike crashed off the post.

Adam Le Fondre had converted a contentious second-half penalty to give Sydney FC hope of a comeback win after Trent Buhagiar's equaliser following Luke Brattan's own goal just after halftime.

The match was a low-key contest throughout much of the opening half before another disappointing Asian Champions League crowd of 3255, but it sprung to life after the interval.

Jeonbuk carved out the better of the goalscoring chances with substitute Cho Guesung and teammate Han Kyo Won's both missing golden opportunities from point-blank range.

Luck continued for the Sky Blues with 13 minutes remaining as a goalmouth scramble after a counter-attack resulted in the Omani referee awarding a penalty for handball on advice of the linesman.

Replays suggested the ball eluded the hand of Choi Bokyung despite his smothering dive to block the ball, but the veteran defender was sent off after extended protests.

Le Fondre duly crashed home the penalty with trademark conviction.

But Joenbuk didn't give up and in the 89th minute Han netted to sink Sydney FC's hopes and share the points.

The draw is still a much-needed boost to the Sky Blues' continental campaign after their crushing 4-0 opening loss against Yokohama F. Marinos.