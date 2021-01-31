Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goal since early November to lead Manchester City to a 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United, keeping Pep Guardiola's team top of the table.

Earlier, Newcastle ended their five-match losing streak as two second-half goals by Callum Wilson earned them a 2-0 win at Everton.

At the Etihad Stadium, it was an eighth straight win in the league - and 12th in a row in all competitions - for Man City, who are now showing the consistency that their title rivals cannot seem to match.

A rare failing of City's this season has been the lack of goals from their strikers, with Jesus and Sergio Aguero only managing two between them in the league ahead of Sheffield United's visit.

Jesus had scored both of them but his last had come in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on November 8.

So it would have been easy for him to snatch at the chance offered to up by Ferran Torres in the ninth minute after the Spain winger battled through two challenges near the byline.

Instead, the Brazilian controlled the ball in a difficult position, got it out of his feet, and slammed home his finish from close range.

Guardiola predicted it would be an uncomfortable game for his players, with the visitors coming off a 2-1 win at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Yet City were always in control despite United defending stoutly and a fifth straight clean sheet in the league was hardly in doubt.

John Fleck did flash a powerful shot just wide of the post in the 85th for Chris Wilder's team, who finished strongly and showed enough fight to suggest relegation is not a certainty despite them being 10 points from safety

At Goodison Park, the pressure on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was eased after Wilson headed in a right-wing corner in the 73rd minute and then slotted home a finish on the counterattack in stoppage time.

His double handed Newcastle their first victory in the league since December 12 after two points in the intervening nine games had plunged them towards the relegation zone.