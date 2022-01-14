Newcastle's return to A-League Men action is in doubt after the club recorded three positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Jets were meant to visit the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday, but that game is now in jeopardy given other players who hadn't tested positive have complained of symptoms.

All Jets players were sent for PCR tests on Friday and while the club say they are planning for the fixture to go ahead the fact further players were symptomatic casts doubt over the game.

Under A-League rules five players must test positive for a game to be postponed.

Newcastle haven't played since December 19 due to COVID-19 cases at the Jets and at rival A-League clubs.

The Mariners, meanwhile, had more than 20 players test positive over the Christmas period with the club scheduled to play in an FFA Cup semi-final against Sydney FC next week.

Their last competitive game was on December 21.

If the Mariners-Jets game is postponed only two A-League Men games - Adelaide United v Melbourne City and Sydney FC v Brisbane Roar - will be played this weekend.

Friday's fixture involving Macarthur and Western United and the two Sunday games - Perth v Wellington and Western Sydney v Melbourne Victory - have already been called off.