Newcastle Jets defender Matt Millar has signed for Scottish Premier League outfit St Mirren on a one-year deal.
Millar joins the Scottish strugglers, who are currently 11th in the top flight after finishing seventh last season, on a short-term contract.
Millar spent the 2020/21 season on loan from the Jets to Shrewsbury Town in England, where he made nine appearances and scored once.
The Scottish Sun have now confirmed that he's left for Scotland, after making just short of a half century of A-League appearances in Newcastle, originally shooting to prominence at Central Coast Mariners.
