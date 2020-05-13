Bazeley, who made nearly 300 appearances for Watford in the 1990s, has spent most of his coaching career across the Tasman.

The Englishman played alongside current Newcastle boss Carl Robinson at Wolves from 1999 to 2002. The 47-year-old relocated to New Zealand in 2005 and played two seasons with the Knights in the A-League.

After retiring, the defender moved into coaching and had spells with the Kiwi Under-17 and Under-20 national teams, and with Waitakere United in the New Zealand Football Championship.

He then served as an assistant with the All Whites for two years before he joined Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids as an assistant in 2018.

Robinson described Bazeley as an "excellent coach".

"He has great knowledge of the Aussie and Kiwi market through his national team experiences," he told FTBL.

"He's a strong and positive character. I am going to try and build a young core of Australian-based players in my first-team and he will help that."

Bazeley led Waitakere United to several titles in New Zealand and the country's Under-20s to make history by reaching the knockout stage at both the 2015 and 2017 Under-20 World Cups.