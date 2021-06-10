The Newcastle Jets have condemned Melbourne Victory to a first wooden spoon after downing Melbourne City 2-1 in the A-League's regular-season finale.

A long-range thunderbolt from 16-year-old Jet Archie Goodwin cancelled out Stefan Colakovski's early opener before a late Apostolos Stamatelopoulos header secured the three points at Netstrada Jubilee Stadium.

The win moved Newcastle off the foot of the table to avoid their fourth wooden spoon in club history, leaving Victory with sport's unwanted prize.

Already secure as premiers, City's night was marred by potential injuries to defender Rostyn Griffiths and attacker Andrew Nabbout.

Starting in place of absent Socceroo Curtis Good, Griffiths pulled up lame after an innocuous chase down in the 17th minute and was immediately substituted out.

Nabbout, returning from a torn adductor suffered less than a month ago, looked in clear discomfort after knocking a volleyed pass forward in the 41st, limping to the halftime whistle before being replaced.

City will now sweat on the pair's fitness ahead of their home semi-final next week, which has been shifted from Friday to Sunday to allow more fans to attend.

But in more positive news for coach Patrick Kisnorbo, Nathaniel Atkinson got through 45 second-half minutes unscathed as he returned from a long-term hamstring injury.

City started strongly when Adrian Luna ran onto a long ball in the ninth minute before whipping a ball across goal that Colakovski prodded home to open the scoring.

But Goodwin restored parity in the 23rd when he received a slick backheel from Lucas Mauragis in space and bent in a 25-yard screamer.

Neither side was then able to trouble the scorers until the dying seconds of the 90 minutes when Stamatelopoulos, rising to meet a Mauragis free-kick, sent a glancing header into City's net.

Moments later, keeper Jack Duncan produced a superb save to deny Atkinson and secure the win for the Novocastrians.