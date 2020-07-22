Newcastle coach Carl Robinson's says his surging A-League club's finals fate won't be in their own hands, despite an impressive late-season charge.

The Jets spent several weeks at the bottom of the ladder, but Tuesday's shock 2-1 away win over runaway leaders Sydney lifted them one spot to eighth.

The victory put them level on points with seventh-placed Western United, who have played three less matches and three behind sixth-placed Adelaide, who have one game in hand.

They have won four of their last five and lost just one of seven since Welshman Robinson took over in February.

Newcastle have more than doubled their wins and points totals from the first 16 matches they played before he arrived.

Robinson acknowledged Newcastle needed other results to go their way in addition to winning all of their last four games to have any chance of making the finals

"I think the teams that have got games in hand are in the driving seat," Robinson said.

"We were in a very good run of form prior to the break and the boys have picked it straight back up.

"It was a great game for us because we had nothing to lose. We need to win four games probably to get into the playoffs but it's not in our hands.

"If other teams take care of their business we might just fall a little bit short.

"But what we can do is play the way we did today, which I thought was terrific, and get as many points on the board and then what will be will be."

The Jets' next game is on Friday against old rivals Central Coast Mariners in Gosford.

Newcastle's win on Tuesday was earned by a late strike and first A-League goal for substitute Kosta Petratos, all of whose six appearances this season have come off the bench.

"I'm pleased for him because the amount of work he puts in is second to none," Robinson said of Petratos.

"The professionalism he shows is terrific. He doesn't complain or moan."

The pass for the winner came from Kosta's brother Dimi, who also started the game on the bench, along with a third Petratos sibling, Yerasimakis.