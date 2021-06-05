Newcastle have given themselves a chance of avoiding the A-League wooden spoon with a 1-1 home draw against Perth as 16-year-old Jet Archie Goodwin again excelled.

The match at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday almost developed into a head-to-head battle between Goodwin and Perth goalkeeper Tando Velaphi, who foiled the teenager four times.

The point lifted Newcastle off the bottom on goal difference above Melbourne Victory, with each club to play Premiers Plate winners Melbourne City in their final game.

Perth finished in ninth spot and failed to win any of their last nine away games, kept just two clean sheets

The Jets had plenty of possession but as has been the case so often this season, their final ball into the box and finishing and was inaccurate.

After an uneventful first 20 minutes, Glory striker Bruno Fornaroli illuminated the game with a moment of pure class.

The Uruguayan unleashed an unstoppable shot from close to 25 metres, scoring from Perth's only first-half attempt on target.

The goal sparked Newcastle into life, with Goodwin, also impressive in his run-on debut against Central Coast last match, galvanising this side and the home crowd.

Twice in as many minutes, the Jets' youngest ever player worked himself into scoring positions with smart footwork, only for Velaphi to save both shots.

Velaphi also foiled the teenager in stoppage time at the end of the first half, while a few minutes earlier Roy O'Donovan headed a corner wide.

But in the 70th minute, Angus Thurgate ran onto a fine pass from the excellent Lucas Mauragis, with his shot flicking off substitute Jonathan Aspropotamitis into the net.

Newcastle pressed for just their second home win of the season with Goodwin coming close twice and substitute Valentino Yuel off target with two more attempts.

Perth almost snatched a winner in stoppage time, but Diego Castro's close-range shot was pouched by goalkeeper Jack Duncan.

The Jets had a couple of penalty calls rejected early in the second half, after the dangerous Goodwin continued to threaten with a 49th-minute header, which went wide.

Goodwin fell In the area after tussling with Luke Bodnar, but VAR upheld the decision of referee Adam Fielding not to award a spot kick.

A minute later, Matt Millar tumbled in the penalty area after coming close to Bodnar, but the Jet was booked by Fielding for simulation.