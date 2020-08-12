Stuff.co.nz report that Hooper, who picked up the injury in his last match for the club, will now miss Thursday's fixture against the Jets.

Hooper has been a standout for the Nix since joining the club from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle still hold a mathematical chance of finishing in the top six and qualifying for the A-League finals after a stellar run under Carl Robinson.

The Jets are currently eighth having played 25 games with 31 points, while Adelaide United are sixth with 36 points, having played 26 matches.

Western United stand between them as the best bet to round out the finals places, with 33 points and four games in hand.