Newcastle have held firm to deny Brisbane as the Valentine's Day A-League clash at Redcliffe ended in a goalless draw.

Brisbane midfielder Riku Danzaki twice had goals ruled out by the linesman's flag as the Jets withstood a second-half barrage to leave Queensland with a well-earned point from the 0-0 draw.

Jets' goalkeeper Jack Duncan made several crucial stops for the visitors as the Roar pushed for a goal in the second-half but Warren Moon's team was again frustrated, as they were in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Macarthur FC.

The result means Brisbane stay third on the ladder after the Bulls moved into second with their 4-0 win over Adelaide on Friday.

By avoiding defeat, the seventh-placed Jets have now gone four games unbeaten after starting the season with four consecutive losses.

In blustery conditions at Dolphin Stadium, Danzaki thought he'd put the Roar ahead in the 36th minute but replays confirmed the linesman's call that the ball had gone out before Scott McDonald cut back to the Japanese youngster.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net again in the second-half when he slipped the ball through Duncan's legs but was correctly ruled offside.

There were also close calls for Roar striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Jay O'Shea but the Roar could not force a winner as Duncan proved unbeatable at the back for the visitors.

The Jets' only shot on target was a long-range effort by Steven Ugarkovic in the first-half which was comfortably claimed by Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young.

Brisbane's next game is away to Sydney FC on Saturday while the Jets travel to Melbourne to play Victory on Sunday.