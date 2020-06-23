Ledley headed back to the UK in March when the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

With the 2019/2020 campaign to resume on July 16, Robinson plans to have his fellow Welshman back at the Jets.

"I am hoping Joe will fly back out till the end of the season," he told FTBL.

Robinson is set to return to Australia this week.

"I am looking to fly this week after sorting some small issues out," he said.

Ledley joined the Jets in February on a short-team deal.

The 33-year-old played three games for Newcastle before the shutdown.