Newcastle coach Carl Robinson is urging his players to believe in themselves when they try to end Perth's 10-match A-League unbeaten run.

Robinson has enjoyed a dream start to his A-League coaching career, guiding the Jets to a win and two draws since taking over in early February.

Those results came against teams currently sitting outside the top six, and Robinson faces his biggest test when the Jets take on an in-form Glory unit on Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Perth will start as hot favourites, but Robinson has faith his team can pull off an upset, especially with new signing Bernie Ibini and possibly Joe Ledley up his sleeve.

"Poppa (Glory coach Tony Popovic) is doing a great job there," Robinson said.

"But I said to the guys today, '10 teams have tried to beat them already and they haven't managed to. It's a great challenge fur us. No one will expect you to win - probably - based on the way the last 10 weeks have gone. But I do'.

"I believe in these boys, and they have to believe in themselves. If we play like we did the last two games over 90 minutes, rather than 75, then there's no reason why we can't win the game."

Robinson confirmed former Central Coast and Sydney attacker Ibini would play against the Glory after he joined Newcastle earlier this week.

The Jets are also keen to unleash Welsh international Ledley, but they need his international transfer certificate to be completed before the match.

The Glory enter the game on the back of a series of off-field distractions.

The media frenzy surrounding owner Tony Sage's plan to sell the club to cryptocurrency group London Football Exchange was intense, with the deal only collapsing this week.

And Glory players were left breathing a huge sigh of relief after next week's planned trip to Korea for an Asian Champions League clash was postponed due to the coronavirus.

With Perth's 10-match unbeaten A-League run, they have risen to second spot, and they might be bolstered by the return of Juande from a groin injury.

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Perth have lost only two of their past 25 A-League matches against Newcastle (W18, D5)

* Perth are undefeated in their past 12 A-League matches with the Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium (W7, D5). They have averaged less than a goal conceded per game in that span (0.8)

* Glory skipper Diego Castro has made seven assists this campaign, the most of any player.