First reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Jets later confirmed on their website that an unnamed player had tested positive for the virus.

According to the statement, both the player and his family are in good health and have been in quarantine in the wake of the test results. As per governmental advice, a number of other members of the Jets squad have entered isolation.

“All players and staff beyond the player have been checked for their risks and will be overseen, and guided, by the team medical staff as they liaise directly with the Public Health Unit,” the statement read.

“Self-isolation has been commenced for those that require it.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the player that tested positive took part in the Jets match against Melbourne City on Monday night.

That game was the last played before the A-League was suspended the next morning in response to the increasing measures put into place by governments in an attempt to battle the spread of the disease.

The decision to suspend the competition, however, was made before that game went ahead.

It is also understood that a member of the Wellington Phoenix coaching staff – who recently returned to New Zealand following the suspension of the A-League season – has also tested positive to COVID-19 - becoming the first individual directly linked to the A-League to contract the virus.