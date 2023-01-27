Newcastle Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze has urged the club's fans to keep the faith after a second-half onslaught lifted his team to a dominant 4-0 A-League Men win over Brisbane Roar.

Jaushua Sotirio's 52nd-minute goal broke the deadlock after the Roar held out in the first half of Friday night's game at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Mikeltadze struck minutes after Trent Buhagiar to make it 3-0 to the Jets, with Archie Goodwin's injury-time sealer putting on a bow on the Jets' best performance of the season.

Now three games undefeated, it was coach Arthur Papas' side's first win at home in five attempts and lifted them from 11th on the table to ninth - only held out of the playoff places on goal difference.

The Jets have struggled to replicate the entertaining and attacking football they demonstrated in 2021-22 but with the narrative of their season potentially shifting off the back of a 45-minute blitz, Georgian star Mikeltadze urged the fans to rally.

"Every game is now like a final because every team is close, every team is on 17 or 14 points, so for us, every game is a final," he told Paramount

"When we don't play perfect, everyone talks bulls**t.

"Now maybe everyone will start talking good.

"We need fans, we need our supporters when we have bad times.

"When we have good times, win games and everything is ok we need fans, but we need fans when we have bad times."

Statistically one of the league's stoutest defences coming into the fixture, the Roar were able to frustrate their opponents throughout the opening stanza but a moment of brilliance from Jets' creative fulcrum Reno Piscopo split them iand opened the door for Sotirio.

Now scoreless in their last 270 minutes of football, the Roar attempted to lift their intensity in search of a leveller but were promptly opened up on the counter as they fell to their heaviest defeat of the season.

"The better team won, for sure," Roar coach Warren Moon admitted to Paramount.

"Four second-half goals and three of them were so poorly defended by us.

"It's difficult to take right now and we have to look at that.

"We're massively disappointed as a group, this is not good enough for our fans and we need to regroup quickly.

"We need players, we need a striker... and I think we need a bit more squad depth as well."