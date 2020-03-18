Newcastle will play Brisbane on the Gold Coast on Friday as the A-League attempts to condense its season despite two clubs being forced to self-isolate due to the coronavirus.

The Jets will play the Roar at Cbus Stadium before returning home for a Monday date with Melbourne City.

The fixture changes have come with both Wellington and Melbourne Victory unable to appear this weekend, both clubs subjected to a two-week isolation period on their return from New Zealand where they last played.

Perth's Saturday meeting with Western United has been moved to Monday night to follow the Jets' home game, while Central Coast and Melbourne City's clash has been brought forward to finish before Friday's Gold Coast clash.

Saturday's game between Western Sydney and Sydney FC remains unchanged while four games involving the Phoenix and Victory have been postponed while they see out their 14-day isolation.

"We are looking to play the remaining 31 matches of the regular season in a condensed period by bringing forward matches from later rounds," said FFA Head of Leagues, Greg O'Rourke.

"We will continue to release the remaining fixtures on a rolling basis as we acknowledge the evolving COVID-19 protocols.

"We understand that these are difficult times for everyone and we will always put the health, welfare and safety of our players, coaches, match officials, volunteers, administrators and fans at the centre of our decision making process."

The Phoenix flew to Australia on Wednesday knowing they faced a hectic schedule of six games in less than three weeks once the quarantine period expired.

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome said he had given the league a cautious nod, given it was understood five of their games will be in Sydney and the other a short drive away in Newcastle.

"It's not my place to release the draw but there are certain plans in place to have the A-League based out of two hubs, being Melbourne and Sydney," Dome said.

"We are relatively comfortable with that, given the circumstances

"Under normal circumstances that would not be an acceptable solution but all the clubs realise that we have to complete the season as soon as possible."

THIS WEEKEND'S A-LEAGUE FIXTURES

* Central Coast Mariners v Melbourne City (round 24), Friday 5.30pm AEDT, Central Coast Stadium

* Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (round 27), Friday 7.30pm AEDT, Cbus Super Stadium

* Western Sydney Wanderers v Sydney FC (round 24), Saturday 7.30pm AEDT, Bankwest Stadium

* Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City (round 26), Monday 7.30pm, McDonald Jones Stadium

* Perth Glory v Western United (round 24), Monday 9.30pm, HBF Park

GAMES POSTPONED

* Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix (round 21)

* Newcastle Jets v Wellington (round 24)

* Melbourne Victory v Brisbane (round 24)

* Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory (round 25)