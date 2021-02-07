The A-League's disdain for the form book has continued as the unsettled Newcastle Jets lifted themselves out of the bottom three by inflicting another defeat for big-spending Melbourne City.

The Jets collected their second victory in three outings thanks to a lone close-range strike just before half time from breakout star Valentino Yuel.

In contrast, last season's grand finalists slipped to a third defeat in seven days under new coach Patrick Kisnorbo.

It was a curious contest in many ways in Newcastle, with the visitors, who had based themselves in the Hunter all week, dominating at either end of the match.

But it was the Jets who made the best of their opportunities to come away deserving winners in blustery winds and some testing afternoon heat.

The Jets turned around a modest start with a hard-working performance that suggests they will be tough to beat, especially at home.

It was the first time Newcastle had held City scoreless on their home turf for seven years.

"We would like to play better football than today, but we needed to get ourselves away from the bottom of the table and we did that," interim Newcastle coach Craig Deans said.

"We could have scored a couple more - but great attitude from the players."

The early stages saw sharp-shooting Jamie Maclaren with only keeper Jack Duncan to beat, but it was a rare one-on-one failure for the A-League's golden boot as the Jets' custodian made the block.

Yuel's magic touch in front of goal continued with a fourth strike in five outings in 2020/21, after having failed to find the net in nine appearances in his debut campaign with Western United last term.

The Kenya-born 26-year-old was a constant livewire in attack for the Jets and not only saw a header ruled out due to offside teammate Roy O'Donovan, but could easily have netted another in the second period.

Newcastle underwent a change of ownership after their opening match last month following a tumultuous off-season.

But after four losses to commence the season, the Jets are now undefeated in three leaving interim boss Deans cautiously optimistic.

"We are improving in certain aspects in the past three or four matches," Deans said.

"Set-pieces cost us early in the season, and (today) we defended them really well.

"We have worked hard from the start of pre-season, and the harder you work, the luckier you get."

Aside from Maclaren's early sight of goal, City struggled to create opportunities until the latter stages and showed a lack of conviction in front of goal.

Midfielder Adrian Luna was a repeat offender in a sometimes-toothless showing from a well-credentialed City side.

Kisnorbo, however, believes his team are not that far from winning form.

"We had enough chances to score so that result is very difficult to take," Kisnorbo said.

"The positives are there - I told them (the players) we did enough to get something out of the game."