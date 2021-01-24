Two sensational goals have given Newcastle their first win of the A-League season in an entertaining 2-1 win against Wellington on Sunday.

The Phoenix missed a plethora of shots despite heavy possession and the lack of accuracy leaves them winless from their past eight matches.

After a difficult start to the season with four losses, Jets interim coach Craig Deans said the win was a relief.

"We've been working hard for 12 weeks now and we haven't had much reward for that work," he said.

"Tonight was probably our worst performance of the season in terms of the football we've played.

"But the most important thing was the three points."

The Jets started with high energy at WIN Stadium with gun Valentino Yuel scoring the first of two ripping goals.

The 26-year-old streaked down field in open space before his powerful kick rebounded from the post into the net in the eighth minute.

Roy O'Donovan extended the lead in the 51st minute when he caught Phoenix keeper Stefan Marinovic flat-footed and tapped in the 50th goal of his A-League career from outside the box.

Marinovic made up for the poor judgement later in the second half when he saved what would have been a stunning bicycle kick goal from Nigel Boogaard's left foot.

At the other end, Jack Duncan was just as impressive in protecting the lead.

However, it nearly came unstuck late in the match when young forward Blake Archbold made a crucial error.

With the Jets leading 2-0 after 85 minutes, he gave away a penalty inside the box for sliding in on Cameron Devlin, gifting an easy spot kick for Ulises Davila to sink.

It set up a grandstand finish with the Jets holding on for the three points.

It had been 15 days since Phoenix last were on the paddock for a 1-all draw with Macarthur FC, and after starting the season winless from three games they will face ladder leaders Central Coast on Sunday.

"We had a lot of the ball, we had a lot of opportunities to win that game," said coach Ufuk Talay.

"The biggest thing for me is believing in our process, believing in our principles and the way we want to play, having belief in my philosophy and what we need to do.

"We'll continue to do that and try to make it better every game that we play. I have no worries, we've been through this previously."

The Jets will face Western Sydney at Bankwest Stadium on Friday night.