Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has scored in the 92nd minute to help Newcastle snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw against Perth Glory at HBF Park.

Glory looked set to secure all three points on Sunday after strikes to Adam Taggart and super sub Stefan Colakovski put the home side up 2-1.

But a late free kick proved Glory's undoing.

Perth goalkeeper Oliver Sail charged forward in a bid to snuff out the danger, but Stamatelopoulos rose the highest in the pack to glance home the header and spark wild celebrations.

The late drama was a disappointing end to Alen Stajcic's first game in charge at Glory.

"It is heartbreaking. Everyone's shattered," Stajcic said.

"We probably should have won the game in that half but you don't get points for should-haves and would-haves and could-haves."

New Jets coach Rob Stanton was proud of his team's resilient attitude on enemy territory.

"Probably both teams deserve the point to be honest," he said.

"I'm a little disappointed in in how we conceded our goals.

"But in the end, very pleased with the way we showed some strong character to come back twice to get ourselves back in the match and get a point."

Fans had barely settled into their seats when Taggart opened the scoring after just 60 seconds.

Taggart's initial shot after a strong build-up from Luke Ivanovic was saved on the line, but the former Socceroo reacted quickly to bundle the ball in from close range.

Scores were level in the 14th minute when Glory gave Kostandinos Grozos too much space and the midfielder rifled his shot in from 23 metres.

Glory teenager Daniel Bennie had a golden chance to give Perth back the lead following a defensive blunder from the Jets, but his attempted chip over the charging goalkeeper was too low and the ball was blocked.

There were warning signs for Newcastle early in the second half as Glory pushed hard to regain the lead, and a mistake from Jets defender Jason Hoffman ended up giving Glory the sniff they needed.

Hoffman's attempted pass to a teammate near the penalty area was picked off by Taggart.

Two passes later Colakovski had the ball at his feet, and the 23-year-old made no mistake with his low drive.

Colakovski, who only managed two appearances under Ruben Zadkovich last season, celebrated wildly in front of The Shed.

Jets goalkeeper Ryan Scott pulled off a series of strong saves late in the game, and the 6592 crowd was silenced when Stamatelopoulos popped up for the late equaliser.