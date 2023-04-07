The budding Australian U-17 international has been shuttling between Sydney and Gelsenkirchen since he was 10 years old, Schalke officials monitoring his progress on an annual basis.

And it’s now reached the point where the former Sydney Olympic and Western Sydney Wanderers junior, still just 16, is closing in on grabbing a spot in the Schalke junior set up.

If successful, Gulasi will link up with the Miners’ U-19s in pursuit of a full pro contract in the years ahead.

He will spend two weeks at a club famous for fostering football royalty like Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Draxler, Mesut Ozil and Leroy Sane.

These are hard acts to follow, but their pathway through Schalke’s crèche will provide inspiration for Gulasi as he seeks to milk the most from his potential.

Initially spotted by the club’s scouting network during a Sydney Olympic juniors tour to Germany, Gulasi is currently a regular starter with the Bulls NPL side despite his tender age.

Schalke have even sent scouts to Australia to keep tabs on the youngster who has racked up a handful of caps already for the Joeys, and is regarded as one of the most naturally gifted of coach Brad Maloney’s current crop of U-17s.

Though normally deployed as a No.10, Gulasi can also operate as an explosive goal scoring winger.

He was initially named in Maloney’s squad for a Sydney training camp later this month before the jaunt to Germany was locked in.

However he remains a big shout of being selected for June’s U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand.