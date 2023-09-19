Marcus Neill, son of former Socceroos skipper Lucas, has been gaining a reputation as a free-scoring striker with Liverpool’s U-16 Academy side and is firmly on Maloney’s radar as he looks to unearth future gems for Australia.

Neill junior was part of the Liverpool side which competed at the recent Next Generation Trophy hosted by Red Bull Salzburg, and is highly rated as a sharp finisher with both feet by the Reds’ junior coaches.

“He’s certainly a youngster we’re watching and by all reports he’s developing well and is a good finisher who is at a great club in Liverpool,” Maloney told FTBL.

“I’m looking at our next generation of Joeys and he’s one who fits that category and with such a great player as Lucas as his father he has the right genes.

“I will be in Europe soon to assess a number of young players and see how they’re developing.

“We are casting out net as wide as possible because we don’t want to miss out on anyone who has the ability to make that step to the national team.”

Neill senior, who carved out a career as a defender, has largely dodged the spotlight since his retirement, precipitated in 2014 after failing to make the cut for Ange Postecoglou’s World Cup squad.

There were hopes In 2020 when he accepted a role in the unveiling in London of Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson that Neill might step out of the shadows and re-embrace the game he’d shunned for six years.

However, that re-emergence never happened on a meaningful level, only enhancing the mystique which surrounds Australian football’s most reclusive figure.

Mark Robertson, long time friend of Lucas, and father of budding Socceroos midfielder Alex, has tracked Marcus’ progress from his Manchester base. And the former Socceroo likes what he’s seen.

“Marcus us actually close to Alex (currently on loan at League One Portsmouth from Manchester City) and they speak regularly,” he revealed.

“It’s been that way for a number of years and in my mind Marcus is a player with a lot going for him.

“He’s very sharp around the box and agile, and he has a keen eye for goal. He’s blessed with a lot of natural ability.

“With Lucas as his father you might expect that - in many ways he’s a chip off the old block and I’m not surprised that Brad Maloney is looking at him as a player of interest.

“He was previously at the Blackburn academy before joining Liverpool and he’s continued to develop in the right way.

“I think he’s one to look out for. He’s a level headed kid with good genes and a great attitude.

“You’re seeing several sons of a number of former Socceroos making their way in the game now, with Josip Skoko’s boys in Croatia, Liam Chipperfield in Switzerland and Paul Okon’s boy Paul Junior in Portugal. None of this surprises me at all.”