The draws for the AFC U-16 Championship 2020 and AFC U-19 Championship 2020 were held at the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

The Joeys will play Korea Republic, India, and Uzbekistan in the group stage of the U-16 Championship, which is scheduled to be contested in Bahrain on dates yet to be confirmed in late 2020.

The Young Socceroos will face Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Laos in the group stage of the U-19 Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan from October 14 to 31.

The two competitions will serve as the qualification tournaments for the respective U-17 and U-20 World Cups to be held in 2021.

The U-17s tournament is due to take place in Peru and the U-20s World Cup will be held in Indonesia.