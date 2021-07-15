Socceroos legend John Aloisi will make a return to coaching as boss of A-League expansion club Western United.

Aloisi has signed a two-year deal with Western United and will take over from Mark Rudan who was sacked at the end of the club's 2020/21 campaign.

Revered in national soccer circles for scoring the decisive penalty to earn Australia qualification for the 2006 World Cup, Aloisi hasn't coached since parting ways with Brisbane Roar in 2018.

The 45-year-old had four seasons at the Roar following a short-lived stint with Melbourne Heart.

"United is still so much in its development stage, being just two seasons in," Aloisi said.

"In this role, I'm privileged not only to coach, but to be part of building a club and a football future for the people of the west (in Melbourne)."

Western United commence pre-season training on Monday and Aloisi will join the the team as soon as it is possible while working within Victorian government border restrictions.

As a decorated player, Aloisi made 55 appearances for Australia and scored 27 goals in an international career spanning more than a decade.

Rudan was appointed the expansion club's inaugural coach in 2019 after a season in charge of Wellington Phoenix.

He made a promising start as Western fell one game short of making the A-League grand final.

After beginning their 2020-21 campaign on a bright note, Western lost their last eight matches to finish a lowly 10th on the ladder.