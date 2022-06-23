Another Socceroo is leaving the A-League for Europe, with Jason Davidson joining Belgium First Division side AS Eupen.

Davidson's Belgium Move

Jason Davidson has left A-League side Melbourne Victory.

He has joined Belgium First Division side AS Eupen.

Davidson has extensive previous experience playing abroad.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Davidson joins Eupen from Melbourne Victory, with whom he spent the last A-League season and won the FFA Cup.

Prior to joining Victory Davidson had played for Korean side Ulsan, Slovenian side Olimpija, Croatian club Rijeka, Dutch clubs Groningen and Heracles, Portuguese sides Paços Ferriera and Sporting Covilhā, English sides Huddlesfield Town and West Bromwich Albian and A-League clubs Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory.

His new spell with AS Eupen will mark the eight country in which the journeyman Socceroo has played.

"Jason Davidson brings experience to our young team," wrote Eupen General Director Christoph Henkel.

"Due to his career so far, including in European first division clubs, and thanks to his performances as a regular player at Melbourne Victory, he will certainly strengthen our team and give the youth side stability.

"We look forward to working with Jason Davidson and warmly welcome him to KAS Eupen.

Upon the announcement of his departure, Davidson took to Instagram to thank Melbourne Victory and its fans.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you firstly to all my teammates and coaching staff for last season. What an unbelievable group of boys we had," Davidson wrote.



"From day one we set out our goals to accomplish success and restore this great club to where they belong. We accomplished a great deal last season .



"To the Chairman, our CEO Caroline, JD, the Boss and to everyone associated at the club thank you from the bottom of my heart for looking after my family and I.



"Finally to the best fans in the Aleague, Thank you for all your support to myself and the team all year.



"As a Melbourne boy I have always said there is a responsibility and honour to wear this jersey. Every time i stepped out onto the pitch i gave it my all.



"To be able to celebrate and share some unforgettable moments together is something i will cherish.



"My son and daughters favorite part of the weekend was to always come onto the pitch and chant and celebrate infront of the terrace.



"Thank you for making me part of the victory family. I will always be grateful.



"I hope one day i will get the opportunity to wear mighty V jersey again. I wish the team and the club all the very best for next season. I will be supporting from a far.



"I will miss you all. Davo."

AS Eupen have not announced the details of Davidson's contract. The club open their 2022-23 First Division season against Sporting Charleroi on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

