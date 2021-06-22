The 26-year-old scored nine goals in 23 appearances this season for the Wanderers in a fairly grim campaign for Carl Robinson's team.

He's since courted overseas attention and says he wants to secure a foreign club move if possible.

However the Wanderers have made him the star of the club's awards night after he won the Wanderers golden boot, also handing him Player of the Year, the Rod Allen award, and their Member's Player of the Year awards as well.

Caitlin Cooper won the club's W-League Player of the Year and Member's award, while Rosie Galea won the club's W-League golden boot.