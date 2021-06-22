The 26-year-old scored nine goals in 23 appearances this season for the Wanderers in a fairly grim campaign for Carl Robinson's team.

He's since courted overseas attention and says he wants to secure a foreign club move if possible.

However the Wanderers have made him the star of the club's awards night after he won the Wanderers golden boot, also handing him Player of the Year, the Rod Allen award, and their Member's Player of the Year awards as well.

Caitlin Cooper won the club's W-League Player of the Year and Member's award, while Rosie Galea won the club's W-League golden boot.

PLUS...

Perth Glory axes nine A-League players with Socceroos unclear

Perth Glory have parted ways with nine A-League players but face further challenges in hanging on to Socceroos star Chris Ikonomidis.

PLUS...

Olyroos striker transferring to Croatian powerhouses

Prodigious Olyroos striker Deni Juric is moving to Croatian powerhouses NK Osijek from HNK Sibenik according to Croatian media.

PLUS...

Report: Newcastle Jets CEO quits club

Newcastle Jets CEO and legendary A-League figure Lawrie McKinna has quit the club after five years in the top job at the club.

PLUS...

Socceroos defender closing on Turkish move: Report

Socceroos defender Aziz Behich is nearing a move to newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig club Giresunspor according to multiple Turkish outlets

PLUS...

Depression, alcoholism, gambling: A-League, Young Socceroo prodigy on what saved his life

Marc Warren was a Young Socceroos and A-League prodigy, later playing for Sydney FC and Perth Glory. In an incredibly honest and insightful story, he revealed how the PFA saved his life.

PLUS...

Confirmed: Two Brisbane A-League strikers leave Roar

Brisbane Roar's star A-League striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Golgol Mebrahtu have both left the club, with Western United set to announce Hall's signing.

 