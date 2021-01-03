Harry Kane and Son Heung-min equalled the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a single season as they inspired Tottenham's 3-0 win over Leeds.

Kane, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot, then teed up the South Korean's 100th goal for the club as the pair combined for a 13th time this term, matching the tally set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton at Blackburn in 1994-95.

The pair's brilliance together has been the story of the season for Spurs with the duo now just four short of equalling the total record of 36 set by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard while they were at Chelsea.

Their unison here was timely as their contribution ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League for Spurs.

Toby Alderweireld added a third shortly after the break, although Matt Doherty was sent off for Spurs at the death for two yellow cards.

It was the first time Spurs have scored three goals in a league game since they drew 3-3 with West Ham in October as the shackles finally came off after a month of sitting on leads.

Marcelo Bielsa's men had their moments, and peppered the Spurs goal with 16 shots, but they lacked the quality to ever look like scoring and their two-game winning run is over.

The early signs for Leeds were promising as they found space and opportunities at the expense of Tottenham, who had earlier on Saturday condemned players Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus rules.

It was the hosts, though, who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute after goalkeeper Illan Meslier misplaced a pass to Harry Winks, who found Steven Bergwijn and the Dutchman drew a foul out of Ezgjan Alioski.

Kane made no mistake from the spot as he fired home his 17th goal of the season in all competitions.

Just before halftime, Kane whipped in a cross for Son at the near post and the South Korean brought up his ton with a neat finish.

Spurs killed the game five minutes after the restart with a third but Meslier will not want to watch it back as he fumbled Alderweireld's header from Son's corner at the near post, with goalline technology ruling the ball had crossed the line by millimetres.

Jose Mourinho's side had been accused of sitting on leads in recent weeks but they did not do here as they racked up enough chances to score a hatful.

Leeds kept on pushing for a consolation but lacked the quality to make the breakthrough as Spurs won comfortably, even though Doherty picked up his second caution in added time.