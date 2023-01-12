Already capped three times by the Philippines, courtesy of mother Paloma’s lineage, the former Fulham junior, 23, has inked a one-year deal with newly-promoted Malaysian Super League side Kuching City FC after a spell honing his craft with the Manila-based Azkals development squad.

Standing just shy of 6ft - in the old lingo - Schwarzer’s perceived lack of stature torpedoed his prospects of pursuing a professional career in the UK or Europe.

But in Asia the stipulations are less rigid, with Schwarzer’s athleticism and agility more than making up for any potential aerial issues.

Schwarzer senior, with 109 caps to go with his 514 Premier League appearances, knows exactly what it takes to carve out a career between the sticks, and has no doubt his progeny can flourish in a league which has featured a host of Aussies down the years.

“This is an another opportunity for Julian and another level, and I’m delighted for him,” he told FTBL. “He’s ready for this and deserves the opportunity. I think he’ll do well.”

Julian was on Fulham’s books for 13 years, initially as an outfield player, equipping him with a unique perspective in his transition to a gloveman with sweeper-keeper attributes.

“He’s been involved in international football with the Philippines and has already learned a lot from that experience, and now he’s ready to take the next step at club level,” added Schwarzer senior.

“In South-East Asia the Malaysian league is just behind the Thai league and I think it’s perfect for him.

“I was over in August and liked everything I saw about how things are structured. Kuching have invested heavily in new players and have been with brilliant with Julian and made him very welcome.

“He’s delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to play for them and to have that platform to show what he’s capable of. He’s earned the chance, and now the rest is up to him.”

Fleet-footed Julian is a very different beast from his famous father in terms of his goalkeeping repertoire.

“Julian has a game that doesn’t really resemble mine,” added the man who graced Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea and Leicester.

“He’s more a modern day keeper who is very quick, incredibly agile and brilliant with both feet. He’s actually as good as many outfield players with the ball at his feet.

"He knows there’s a lot of hard work ahead of him and is excited for the new challenge.”